Creighton completed a weekend sweep of St. Thomas with a 7-2 win Sunday afternoon at Schwab Field.

The Jays gave up a run in the first, but they took the lead for good with a three-run third. Tyler Lozano, who had seven hits for the series, put CU up with an RBI single and Hogan Helligso later added a bases-loaded walk.

Creighton tacked on two more in the fifth as Helligso lined an RBI triple into the right-field corner and Ben Gbur brought Helligso home on the next pitch with a single to left.

Nolan Sailors added a home run to right to lead off the bottom of the eighth.

Anthony Watts went the first five innings to earn his second win this season.

Creighton (12-9) next plays UNO at Anderson Field at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.