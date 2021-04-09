Creighton baseball cruises to win over Villanova in Big East opener

Creighton used a dominant start by ace Dylan Tebrake and a balanced offensive attack to cruise to a 9-2 win over Villanova in its Big East opener Friday at TD Ameritrade Park.

Tebrake set the tone on the mound, surrendering just three hits and recording four strikeouts over seven scoreless innings of work. The sophomore right-hander retired eight of the final nine batters he faced.

It marked the longest outing of the year for Tebrake, who improved to 3-0 and lowered his season ERA to 4.23.

"We haven't played in a while so I wasn't quite sure what to expect," coach Ed Servais said. "I was very pleased with the energy. And it starts a lot with your pitcher. Dylan gave us a chance."

The Jays had two of their last four weekend series canceled. They hadn't played since March 28.

Tebrake helped them seize control Friday. And he had plenty of cushion provided by the Jays' bats.

Left fielder David Webel, second baseman Andrew Meggs, designated hitter Alan Roden, shortstop Sterling Hayes and right fielder Jared Wegner each recorded two hits.