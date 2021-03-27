Creighton baseball defeats Bradley in Jays' home opener

Alan Roden saved his biggest hit of the day for last.

Roden, who had doubled in the first and fifth innings, smacked a three-run home run in the seventh to give Creighton a 6-4 win over Bradley on Saturday in the home opener at TD Ameritrade Park.

Trailing 4-3, Creighton had two outs and no one on in the seventh. Andrew Meggs and Parker Upton then delivered back-to-back singles before Roden homered to right field. It was Roden's third homer this season and upped his RBI total to 19.

John Sakowski struck out the side in the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Dylan Tebrake started and worked into the sixth. The only inning he struggled in was the third when he allowed four runs on four hits and two walks.

Meggs finished with three hits and scored twice.

Creighton and Bradley will play again Sunday at noon.

Creighton baseball open home schedule against Bradley

