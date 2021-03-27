Creighton baseball defeats Bradley in Jays' home opener

Creighton's Alan Roden connects for a RBI double during the first inning against Bradley.
Alan Roden saved his biggest hit of the day for last.
Roden, who had doubled in the first and fifth innings, smacked a three-run home run in the seventh to give Creighton a 6-4 win over Bradley on Saturday in the home opener at TD Ameritrade Park.
Trailing 4-3, Creighton had two outs and no one on in the seventh. Andrew Meggs and Parker Upton then delivered back-to-back singles before Roden homered to right field. It was Roden's third homer this season and upped his RBI total to 19.
John Sakowski struck out the side in the ninth inning for his first save of the season.
Dylan Tebrake started and worked into the sixth. The only inning he struggled in was the third when he allowed four runs on four hits and two walks.
Meggs finished with three hits and scored twice.
Creighton and Bradley will play again Sunday at noon.
Creighton baseball open home schedule against Bradley
Creighton and Bradley face off Saturday in the first college baseball game at TD Ameritrade Park since March 8, 2020.
Creighton's Andrew Meggs and Sterling Hayes greet each other before their game against Bradley on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Andrew Meggs connects for a single against Bradley during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton coach Ed Servais holds David Webel at third base during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's David Webel scores against Bradley during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton’s Alan Roden connects for a RBI double during the first inning against Bradley in their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Andrew Meggs rounds third base to score and /coach Ed Servais holds up the trail runner during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Andrew Meggs is greeted after scoring against Bradley during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Bradley's Jackson Chatterton forces out Creighton's Dax Roper while turning a double play during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Parker Upton can’t come up with a deep hit ball to center field by Bradley during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton coach Ed Servais has a chat with pitcher Dylan Tebrake during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Bradley's TJ Manteufel scores against Creighton during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Bradley's Brendan Dougherty sports a sombrero after scoring against Creighton during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Sterling Hayes reacts after forcing out Bradley's Dan Bolt during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Andrew Meggs slides safely back into second base against Bradley during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Dylan Tebrake throws a pitch against Bradley during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Sterling Hayes tags out Bradley's Jackson Chatterton on a steal attempt during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton coach Ed Servais requests a review of a play during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
Creighton's Andrew Meggs makes a catch in shallow center field against Bradley during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
