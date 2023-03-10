LAWRENCE, Kan. — A strong effort from the bullpen and a steady offense led Creighton to an 8-6 win over BYU on Friday afternoon in the opener of a two-game series.

BYU took a 6-2 lead before Tommy Lamb, Tommy Steier and Paul Bergstrom combined for five shutout innings. Steier worked 1 2/3 innings for the win, while Bergstrom, who entered in the ninth with runners at the corners and one out, struck out the only two batters he faced for the save.

The CU offense, meanwhile, chipped away at its deficit with timely hits.

Nolan Clifford and Tyler Lozano had two-out RBI hits in the fifth, then Hogan Helligso grounded an RBI single to left with two outs in the sixth to make it 6-5.

Then with two on and two outs in the seventh, Sterling Hayes singled to left to bring in the tying run and Tate Gillen followed with a go-ahead RBI single to center.

Nolan Sailors led the CU offense with three hits and three runs scored, while Clifford and Lozano had two RBIs each.

Creighton and BYU will play again at noon Saturday.