Creighton baseball defeats Loyola Marymount with a three-run ninth inning

​LOS ANGELES — A three-run ninth inning completed Sunday's comeback as well as a series win for Creighton baseball.

Jack Grace's RBI triple in the ninth broke a 5-5 tie, and Andrew Meggs added a two-run single as the Bluejays knocked off Loyola Marymount 8-5.

Creighton (2-5) trailed 5-3 in the sixth before Nolan Sailors tied it with a two-run home run. Alan Roden also hit a two-run homer in the third.

And while the offense rallied, Creighton got an outstanding relief outing from Tommy Steier. He threw the final 5⅔ innings, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out five to earn his first win this season.

The win capped a productive weekend for the Bluejays. After they scored a total of 11 runs in a four-game sweep last weekend at Portland, Creighton scored 29 runs against Loyola.

It had 17 hits in Friday's 14-2 win as Brant Voth had four hits and drove in four. Creighton's rally felt short Saturday in an 11-7 loss when Voth had a three-run double and Grace hit a two-run homer.

Creighton will play its home opener Friday against St. Thomas.