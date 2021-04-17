 Skip to main content
Creighton baseball defeats San Jose State for Jays' third consecutive shutout
BASEBALL

Three Creighton pitchers combined to neutralize San Jose State's offense in a 5-0 win Saturday, recording a third consecutive shutout for the first time in program history.

Starter Dylan Tebrake surrendered just three hits over the game's first 5 1/3 innings. Then relievers Paul Bergstrom and John Sakowski finished out the victory, giving up just two base runners over the final three frames.

The Spartans (3-6) never got a runner past second base.

"It just comes down to throwing a lot of strikes," CU coach Ed Servais said. "And then when you do get ahead of hitters, (it's) executing a pitch."

Creighton leaned on its pitching staff to maintain control of the game Saturday — until two sluggers iced the victory in the eighth inning.

Redshirt freshman outfielder Alan Roden, who'd scored on a passed ball in the sixth to make it 2-0, launched his fifth homer of the year in the eighth inning when he guided a solo shot over the right-center field wall at TD Ameritrade Park.

Two batters later, senior first baseman Dax Roper made it 5-0 with a two-run home run. He also tripled and scored Saturday.

The two teams are scheduled to play again at 4 p.m. Sunday at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Jays (10-7), set to start senior Jonah Smith Sunday, will look to continue their strong pitching run. Smith threw eight scoreless innings in a 10-0 win over Villanova on April 10. Four CU pitchers took the mound in an 8-0 victory against the Wildcats the very next day. Saturday's shutout marked CU's third straight.

Creighton's won six games in a row overall.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

