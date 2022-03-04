Creighton baseball defeats St. Thomas in Jays' home opener

Creighton ​baseball scored three early runs and that was enough for the Bluejays to down St. Thomas 3-1 Friday night in their home opener at Charles Schwab Field.

After St. Thomas scored in the first, the Jays tied it in the second on Sterling Hayes' single to center. They went up 3-1 on RBI singles from Brant Voth and Jack Grace in the third.

Creighton then relied on its pitching and defense.

Dylan Tebrake scattered seven hits over 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven to earn his first win this season. The right-hander retired nine straight during one stretch.

Paul Bergstrom recorded the next seven outs, then Tommy Steier pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

Prior to Friday's first pitch, Creighton honored former Bluejay player and staff member Chris Gradoville, who was killed last September. An emblem with Gradoville's number is displayed on the fence in centerfield.​

