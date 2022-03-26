Creighton baseball defeats Wichita State for Jays' seventh straight win

WICHITA, Kan. — Jack Grace and Sterling Hayes had RBI singles in a four-run sixth to help Creighton beat Wichita State 8-3 Saturday.

Jared Wegner added a solo home run for the Bluejays (11-6), who won their seventh straight and 10 of 11 overall.

The Jays trailed 3-1 going into the top of the sixth, but loaded the bases with nobody out. Grace singled a 0-2 pitch into left field to tie it 3-3. After a strikeout, Hayes singled to right to give CU the lead.

Alan Roden later walked with the bases loaded to extend CU's edge to 5-3.

Creighton added a run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Andrew Meggs had pair of hits, including a two-run double, and Nolan Sailors had three hits.

The Jays will go for the series sweep against their former Missouri Valley Conference rivals at 1 p.m. Sunday.