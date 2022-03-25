 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball defeats Wichita State in series opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Dylan Tebrake and Paul Bergstrom combined on a four-hitter to lead Creighton to a 6-1 win over Wichita State on Friday in the opener of their weekend series.

Tebrake went the first six innings for the Bluejays, who have won nine of their last 10. He allowed four hits and struck out six, while Bergstrom didn't allow a hit in his three innings as he earned his first save.

Creighton broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning on Nolan Sailors' RBI single. Jared Wegner capped Creighton's offense with a two-run homer in the ninth.

Wegner and Alan Roden each scored twice, while Chris Esposito drove in two.

Creighton and Wichita State play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

