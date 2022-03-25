Creighton baseball defeats Wichita State in series opener

Dylan Tebrake and Paul Bergstrom combined on a four-hitter to lead Creighton to a 6-1 win over Wichita State on Friday in the opener of their weekend series.

Tebrake went the first six innings for the Bluejays, who have won nine of their last 10. He allowed four hits and struck out six, while Bergstrom didn't allow a hit in his three innings as he earned his first save.