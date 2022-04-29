Creighton baseball defeats Xavier, keeping its share of first place in Big East

Creighton hit go-ahead home runs on four occasions Friday as the last one, a three-run shot from Kyle Hess, was enough to give the Bluejays an 8-7 win over Xavier.

Tied 5-5 in the eighth, Hogan Helligso and Andrew Meggs hit back-to-back two-out singles before Hess delivered his homer to right field.

Xavier, like its had done all day, rallied as Tyler DeMartino's two-run double in the ninth made it 8-7. But Creighton brought in Marc Lidd, who retired the next two batters on flyouts to earn the save.

With the win, Creighton maintains its share of first place in the Big East standings. UConn, which edged Butler on Friday, and the Jays both are 9-1 in league play.

Meggs, who finished the day with four hits, led off the game with a home run. Xavier took a 4-3 lead before Jack Grace hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Xavier tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth before Jared Wegner hit a solo shot in the sixth. Wegner has a team-best 10 homers, nine of which have come since March 25.

Xavier tied its again before Hess' dramatic eighth-inning homer, his second of the season.

Creighton and Xavier will continue their series at noon Saturday.

