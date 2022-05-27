Creighton baseball downs Xavier, advances to winners bracket final against UConn

Creighton baseball scored three runs in the seventh inning to break a tie and then held on for a 6-5 win over Xavier in their Big East tournament opener Friday night.
The Jays will play in the winners bracket final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against top-seeded Connecticut.
Creighton pitchers Dylan Tebrake and Tommy Steier worked around jams most of the night as Xavier left 15 runners stranded.
Xavier took the lead in the third inning when slugger Luke Franzoni, who was named the Big East co-player of the year on Tuesday, hit a two-run home run. It was Franzoni's 25th homer this season.
Creighton pulled even with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. After Jared Wegner walked, Nolan Sailors singled before Chris Esposito brought both home with a double down the left-field line.
The Musketeers regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI double by Lane Flamm. Xavier would leave the bases loaded in the sixth as Steier recorded the final out by striking out Franzoni.
Tebrake, the two-time Big East pitcher of the year, wasn't at his sharpest as he allowed three runs, six hits and walked six in 5.2 innings while throwing 110 pitches. Four of the hits went for extra bases. He did strike out seven.
But the Bluejays found a way to respond, tying it in the sixth and taking the lead in the seventh.
They tied it with a two-out run in the sixth. A walk and hit by pitch advanced Wegner to third base, where he scored on a wild pitch.
Then in the seventh, Alan Roden, the other co-player of the year in the league, put the Jays in front. His triple to right center scored Andrew Meggs who had opened the inning with a walk. Nolan Sailors added an RBI single and Esposito chipped in a sacrifice fly as CU took a 6-3 lead.
Xavier scored on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, leaving the bases loaded. They added another run in the ninth, but once again Steier left the bases loaded as the final out was made on a groundout.
A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010
2021
Final game: Loss to Xavier in the Big East tournament Record: 24-15
Notable facts: Season shortened due to COVID-19
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Final game: Regular-season loss to Minnesota Record: 5-10
Notable facts: Season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
NATI HARNIK, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
2019
Final game: NCAA Corvallis Regional loss to Michigan Record: 41-13 MLB draft: Will Robertson (4th round, 117 overall, Toronto Blue Jays), Isaac Collins (9th round, 279 overall, Colorado Rockies), Jake Holton (10th round, 292 overall, Detroit Tigers), Mitch Ragan (15th round, 448 overall, New York Mets), Jack Strunc (25th round, 741 overall, Miami Marlins), Denson Hull (28th round, 842 overall, Arizona Diamondbacks)
Notable facts: First Creighton team to win Big East regular reason and tournament titles
BIG EAST
2018
Final game: Regular-season loss to California Record: 34-16
MLB draft: Michael Emodi (11th round, 332 overall, Kansas City Royals), Ryan Tapani (21st round, 641 overall, Washington Nationals), Jacob Voss (27th round, 811 overall, Los Angeles Angels), Clark Brinkman (32nd round, 945 overall, Detroit Tigers)
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Final game: Loss to St. John's in Big East tournament Record: 24-25 MLB draft: Rollie Lacy (11th round, 345 overall, Chicago Cubs), David Gerber (29th round, 873 overall, Seattle Mariners)
Notable facts: Won Big East regular season title
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Final game: Loss to Xavier in Big East tournament championship Record: 38-17 MLB draft: Nicky Lopez (5th round, 163 overall, Kansas City Royals), Danny Woodrow (12th round, 355 overall, Detroit Tigers), Nick Highberger (30th round, 892 overall, Oakland Athletics)
Notable facts: Big East tournament runner-up
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Final game: Loss to St. John's in Big East tournament championship Record: 27-14
Notable facts: Big East tournament runner-up
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Final game: Loss to Xavier in Big East tournament championship Record: 32-17-1 MLB draft: Jake Peter (7th round, 198 overall, Chicago White Sox), Mike Gerber (15th round, 460 overall, Detroit Tigers), Bryan Sova (25th round, 742 overall, Philadelphia Phillies)
Notable facts: First year in the Big East, won the Big East regular season title, runner-up in the Big East tournament
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Final game: Missouri Valley Conference tournament loss to Wichita State Record: 30-18 MLB draft: Federico Castagnini (30th round, 909 overall, Baltimore Orioles)
Notable facts: Final season in the Missouri Valley Conference
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Final game: NCAA Los Angeles Regional loss to UCLA Record: 28-30 MLB draft: Ty Blach (5th round, 178 overall, San Francisco Giants), Anthony Bemboom (22nd round, 687 overall, Los Angeles Angels)
Notable facts: Creighton finished last in the Big East regular season but won the Missouri Valley tournament to reach the NCAA tournament
MICHAEL SPOMER/SPECIAL TO THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Final game: NCAA Corvallis Regional loss to Georgia Record: 45-16 MLB draft: Jonas Dufek (9th round, 280 overall, Houston Astros), Trever Adams (16th round, 504 overall, Texas Rangers)
Notable facts: First Creighton team to win the Missouri Valley Conference's regular season and tournament title in the same season, moved to TD Ameritrade Park
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Final game: Loss to Indiana State at Missouri Valley tournament Record: 27-25
MLB draft: Elliot Soto (15th round, 460 overall, Chicago Cubs), Carson Vitale (38th round, 1,156 overall, Texas Rangers)
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!