Creighton baseball downs Xavier, advances to winners bracket final against UConn

Creighton baseball scored three runs in the seventh inning to break a tie and then held on for a 6-5 win over Xavier in their Big East tournament opener Friday night.

The Jays will play in the winners bracket final at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against top-seeded Connecticut.

Creighton pitchers Dylan Tebrake and Tommy Steier worked around jams most of the night as Xavier left 15 runners stranded.

Xavier took the lead in the third inning when slugger Luke ​Franzoni, who was named the Big East co-player of the year on Tuesday, hit a two-run home run. It was Franzoni's 25th homer this season.

Creighton pulled even with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. After Jared Wegner walked, Nolan Sailors singled before Chris Esposito brought both home with a double down the left-field line.

The Musketeers regained the lead in the sixth on an RBI double by Lane Flamm. Xavier would leave the bases loaded in the sixth as Steier recorded the final out by striking out Franzoni.

Tebrake, the two-time Big East pitcher of the year, wasn't at his sharpest as he allowed three runs, six hits and walked six in 5.2 innings while throwing 110 pitches. Four of the hits went for extra bases. He did strike out seven.

But the Bluejays found a way to respond, tying it in the sixth and taking the lead in the seventh.

They tied it with a two-out run in the sixth. A walk and hit by pitch advanced Wegner to third base, where he scored on a wild pitch.

Then in the seventh, Alan Roden, the other co-player of the year in the league, put the Jays in front. His triple to right center scored Andrew Meggs who had opened the inning with a walk. Nolan Sailors added an RBI single and Esposito chipped in a sacrifice fly as CU took a 6-3 lead.

Xavier scored on a sacrifice fly in the eighth, leaving the bases loaded. They added another run in the ninth, but once again Steier left the bases loaded as the final out was made on a groundout.

