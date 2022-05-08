Creighton baseball drops another one-run game at No. 15 UConn

STORRS, Conn. — For the third day in a row, Creighton went toe to toe into the late innings with Big East leader UConn. But for the third day in a row, the Bluejays came up short against the No. 15 Huskies.

UConn scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth Sunday to beat Creighton 6-5 and sweep a three-game series between the top teams in the league. The Huskies held off a late Bluejay rally for a 6-5 victory Saturday after scoring two runs in the seventh of a 3-1 victory Friday.

The sweep gave UConn (40-8, 14-1) a four-game lead in the conference over Creighton (25-15, 10-5). Both teams have six Big East games remaining.

On Sunday, the Huskies took advantage of an inning-extending throwing error by third baseman Kyle Hess to score four unearned runs in the second inning.

But the Jays erupted for five runs in the fifth to grab the lead.

With two outs and runners on first and second, Alan Roden doubled to left-center to score Hogan Helligso. Jared Wegner followed with a two-run single, then Jack Grace's two-run home run gave CU a 5-4 lead.

But the Huskies tied it in the sixth against Creighton starter Cade Lommel, who gave up five runs (one earned) in 5.1 innings. Lommel allowed six hits, struck out five and walked two.

UConn then took the lead in the eighth on a sacrifice fly off reliever Tommy Steier (3-1). The Jays went down in order in the ninth against Devin Kirby (1-0), who went 2.2 innings to earn the win.

Roden, Grace and Helligso had two hits apiece while Roden and Grace each drove in two runs.

CU returns to Omaha this week to play its final four home games of the season. The Jays host UNO at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before opening a three-game series with Butler on Friday.

Creighton (25-15, 10-5) ..... 000;050;000—5;10;1

At UConn (40-8, 14-1) ....... 040;001;01x—6;10;0

W: Kirby, 1-0. L: Steier, 3-1. 2B: CU, Roden; UConn, Simmons. 3B: UConn, Morton. HR: CU, Grace.