NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Creighton baseball could not contain Ali Camarillo as the Bluejays dropped Sunday’s rubber match — and the series — to the Matadors.

Camarillo scored twice and had two hits, none bigger than the two-run shot over the left field fence in the fourth inning to lead CSUN to a 4-3 victory.

Jack Grace hammered a pinch-hit two-run bomb of his own in the seventh to bring the Jays back within one, but CU couldn’t find a way to tie it up in the final two frames.

Camarillo also delivered what ended up being the decisive RBI in the sixth on a base hit to right center.

Nolan Clifford and Ben North had 2 hits for the Bluejays.

Creighton returns to Omaha to face UNO at Tal Anderson Field with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.

Creighton (9-9)… 001 000 200 – 3 6 0

CSUN (7-2)… 010 201 00x – 4 7 0

W: Pallares (2-0) L: Watts (0-1)

2B: Sailors, CU (1). Kramer, CSUN (1). HR: Grace, CU (1). Camarillo, CSUN (1).