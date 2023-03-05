NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — Creighton baseball could not contain Ali Camarillo as the Bluejays dropped Sunday’s rubber match — and the series — to the Matadors.
Camarillo scored twice and had two hits, none bigger than the two-run shot over the left field fence in the fourth inning to lead CSUN to a 4-3 victory.
Jack Grace hammered a pinch-hit two-run bomb of his own in the seventh to bring the Jays back within one, but CU couldn’t find a way to tie it up in the final two frames.
Camarillo also delivered what ended up being the decisive RBI in the sixth on a base hit to right center.
Nolan Clifford and Ben North had 2 hits for the Bluejays.
Creighton returns to Omaha to face UNO at Tal Anderson Field with first pitch set for 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
Creighton (9-9)… 001 000 200 – 3 6 0
CSUN (7-2)… 010 201 00x – 4 7 0
W: Pallares (2-0) L: Watts (0-1)
2B: Sailors, CU (1). Kramer, CSUN (1). HR: Grace, CU (1). Camarillo, CSUN (1).