Creighton shut down Villanova and got just enough offense of its own to earn a 2-0 win Friday at Schwab Field

Dominic Cancellieri struck out 12 over eight innings and combined with Tommy Steier to hold the Wildcats to one hit. The Bluejays retired Villanova's final 24 batters.

Offense was hard to come by for Creighton, too, which finished with two hits. Nolan Sailors hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the first, then Jack Grace singled in the third to drive in the Jays' other run.

The teams will finish their series at 11 a.m. Saturday

Villanova (5-23, 1-3) 000 000 000—0 1 1

At Creighton (14-10, 2-0) 101 000 00x—2 2 0

W: Cancellieri, 1-0. L: Udell, 0-4. S: Steier, 3. 3B: CU, Sailors.