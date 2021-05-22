Creighton baseball edges Xavier, but falls short of second straight Big East title

Creighton got a game-winning hit from sophomore Sterling Hayes in a 3-2 victory over Xavier on Saturday, but could not overtake UConn on the final day of the Big East regular-season title race.
The Jays entered play Saturday needing a win and a Connecticut loss to earn their second-straight league crown.
They did what they needed to do — jumping ahead 3-2 on Hayes' bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth. Closer John Sakowski pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings to finish off the game at TD Ameritrade Park.
But the Huskies (30-16, 13-4) stayed hot on the East Coast.
They beat Seton Hall 10-2 on Saturday for a weekend series sweep and remained ahead of Creighton (23-13, 15-6) in the league standings — UConn's .765 winning percentage just edged CU's .714 mark.
Connecticut will be the No. 1 seed in next week's Big East tournament. It'll play No. 4 seed Xavier (25-24, 15-11) on Thursday. The Jays will match up against No. 3 seed Seton Hall (23-23, 16-11) Thursday.
CU at least will have some positive momentum going into the all-important battle for the conference's automatic NCAA bid.
Creighton lost the first two games of its final regular-season series against Xavier. And it came close to dropping a third. But the Jays scored twice in the bottom of the 10th to earn a 3-2 win Friday.
Then they did just enough for another close victory Saturday.
It was the bottom of the order that came through early.
Eight-hole hitter Will Hanafan scored from first on a sacrifice bunt and throwing error to give CU a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Freshman Nolan Clifford, batting ninth, tied the game at 2-2 with his run-scoring single in the fifth.
The heavy hitters finished things off in the eighth.
Sophomore Andrew Meggs reached on a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Redshirt freshman Alan Roden was intentionally walked and senior clean-up man Ryan Mantle got hit by a pitch.
Then Hayes lined a single just in front of Xavier left fielder Andrew Walker to score Meggs.
Sakowski did have to pitch around a one-out double in the ninth. But he struck out Musketeer leadoff hitter Luke Franzoni to win the game.
Just a few moments later, UConn finished off its win to secure the title.
The Jays were the reigning Big East champs. They won the 2019 regular-season and tournament crowns. The pandemic canceled the season before league play last year.
