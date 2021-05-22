 Skip to main content
Creighton baseball edges Xavier, but falls short of second straight Big East title
BASEBALL

Creighton's David Vilches is greeted after scoring against Xavier during their game on Saturday in Omaha.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Creighton got a game-winning hit from sophomore Sterling Hayes in a 3-2 victory over Xavier on Saturday, but could not overtake UConn on the final day of the Big East regular-season title race.

The Jays entered play Saturday needing a win and a Connecticut loss to earn their second-straight league crown.

They did what they needed to do — jumping ahead 3-2 on Hayes' bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth. Closer John Sakowski pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings to finish off the game at TD Ameritrade Park.

But the Huskies (30-16, 13-4) stayed hot on the East Coast.

They beat Seton Hall 10-2 on Saturday for a weekend series sweep and remained ahead of Creighton (23-13, 15-6) in the league standings — UConn's .765 winning percentage just edged CU's .714 mark.

Connecticut will be the No. 1 seed in next week's Big East tournament. It'll play No. 4 seed Xavier (25-24, 15-11) on Thursday. The Jays will match up against No. 3 seed Seton Hall (23-23, 16-11) Thursday.

CU at least will have some positive momentum going into the all-important battle for the conference's automatic NCAA bid.

Creighton lost the first two games of its final regular-season series against Xavier. And it came close to dropping a third. But the Jays scored twice in the bottom of the 10th to earn a 3-2 win Friday.

Then they did just enough for another close victory Saturday.

It was the bottom of the order that came through early.

Eight-hole hitter Will Hanafan scored from first on a sacrifice bunt and throwing error to give CU a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Freshman Nolan Clifford, batting ninth, tied the game at 2-2 with his run-scoring single in the fifth.

The heavy hitters finished things off in the eighth.

Sophomore Andrew Meggs reached on a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Redshirt freshman Alan Roden was intentionally walked and senior clean-up man Ryan Mantle got hit by a pitch.

Then Hayes lined a single just in front of Xavier left fielder Andrew Walker to score Meggs.

Sakowski did have to pitch around a one-out double in the ninth. But he struck out Musketeer leadoff hitter Luke Franzoni to win the game.

Just a few moments later, UConn finished off its win to secure the title.

The Jays were the reigning Big East champs. They won the 2019 regular-season and tournament crowns. The pandemic canceled the season before league play last year.

>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

