Creighton baseball edges Xavier, but falls short of second straight Big East title

Creighton got a game-winning hit from sophomore Sterling Hayes in a 3-2 victory over Xavier on Saturday, but could not overtake UConn on the final day of the Big East regular-season title race.

The Jays entered play Saturday needing a win and a Connecticut loss to earn their second-straight league crown.

They did what they needed to do — jumping ahead 3-2 on Hayes' bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth. Closer John Sakowski pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings to finish off the game at TD Ameritrade Park.

But the Huskies (30-16, 13-4) stayed hot on the East Coast.

They beat Seton Hall 10-2 on Saturday for a weekend series sweep and remained ahead of Creighton (23-13, 15-6) in the league standings — UConn's .765 winning percentage just edged CU's .714 mark.

Connecticut will be the No. 1 seed in next week's Big East tournament. It'll play No. 4 seed Xavier (25-24, 15-11) on Thursday. The Jays will match up against No. 3 seed Seton Hall (23-23, 16-11) Thursday.

CU at least will have some positive momentum going into the all-important battle for the conference's automatic NCAA bid.