Creighton baseball eliminated from Big East tournament

Luke Franzoni’s power display made Creighton’s long day that much longer Saturday.

Creighton hoped momentum from its win over Xavier on Friday night would carry into Saturday. But within 24 hours of that win, the Bluejays suffered two decisive losses and were out of the Big East tournament.

Top-seeded UConn handed Creighton a 7-1 loss in the afternoon before Franzoni hit three home runs, including two grand slams, as Xavier pounded the Jays 27-8 in an elimination game win at night.

Franzoni, named the Big East co-player of the year with Creighton’s Alan Roden, finished the nightcap with 11 RBIs.

Connecticut’s Korey Morton turned the opening game’s momentum — and Creighton’s fortunes — with one swing in the bottom of the third.

Creighton tied it 1-1 in the top of the third when Hogan Helligso and Andrew Meggs hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning. But with two outs in the bottom of the third, a walk and a hit batter brought Morton to the plate, and he hit a three-run homer to left center.

Creighton would have only two base runners the rest of the game as Pat Gallagher earned his ninth win. UConn put the game away with a three-run sixth, which was started by Morton’s second homer.

Xavier then put Creighton on its heels from the start, scoring twice in the first. It was 2-1 after two innings when Franzoni put his stamp on the game. He homered to lead off the third and capped that inning with a grand slam to center, making it 10-1. Xavier had seven extra-base hits through the first three innings.

Franzoni made it 22-3 with his second slam in the seventh.

Creighton used 10 pitchers Saturday. Nine of them allowed multiple runs.

