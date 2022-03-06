 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball ends 15-inning marathon with win over St. Thomas

A 15-inning marathon Sunday afternoon ended with a hit by pitch.

Jared Wegner was plunked with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 15th inning, bringing home the winning run in a 3-2 victory over St. Thomas at Charles Schwab Field.

Creighton led 2-1 after eight innings. With two outs, St. Thomas got a double followed by an RBI single by Max Moris.

St. Thomas would strand 18 baserunners for the game, including seven in extra innings. Creighton (4-5) had just three hits through the first 11 innings, but the Bluejays mounted a rally in the 15th.

Andrew Meggs led off with a single and Nolan Sailors followed with a double. After an intentional walk, St. Thomas recorded a strikeout before Wegner was hit with a 1-2 pitch.

Meggs, Wegner and Jack Grace each had two hits for the Bluejays, who will play at UNO at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

