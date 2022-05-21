Creighton baseball ends regular season with comeback win over Villanova

Creighton baseball got another timely hit from Alan Roden as the Bluejays rallied to beat Villanova 7-5 in 10 innings Saturday.

The teams were slated to play a doubleheader, but due to travel restrictions, the second game was canceled. Creighton ends the regular season 30-16 and went 15-5 in the Big East, finishing second behind Connecticut.

Saturday's game was slated to be a seven-inning contest as Creighton rallied after falling behind 5-1 in the fifth inning. Villanova scored three times in the fifth, the last two on bases-loaded walks.

Creighton's offense had three hits through the first five innings before springing to life in the sixth.

Creighton scored four on six singles in the sixth as all four runs came across with two outs. Nolan Clifford and Hogan Helligso had RBI hits and then Kyle Hess delivered a game-tying two-run single. Roden grounded out to end the inning, but his crucial hit was still to come.

Creighton left the bases loaded in the seventh and two in scoring position in the eighth before Villanova loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Reliever Tommy Steier then got a force out at home on a grounder to third base for the second out and struck out the final batter of the inning.

With two on and one out in the 10th, Roden ripped a double to right field to make it 6-5. Jared Wegner followed with a sacrifice fly. The top four batters in CU's lineup, Andrew Meggs, Hess, Roden and Wegner, each had two hits on the day.

Creighton now prepares for the Big East tournament as the Jays open against third-seeded Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Mason, Ohio.

