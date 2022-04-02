Creighton baseball erases two-run deficit to defeat Citadel

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Creighton baseball team erased a two-run deficit to down The Citadel as the Bluejays won 5-3 Saturday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.
Late Friday night, Creighton trailed 2-0 in the seventh before roaring to an 11-2 win.
Jared Wegner hit a pair of solo home runs for Creighton, the second one tying it 3-3 in the sixth inning.
Then in the seventh, Jack Grace gave the Jays the lead with a two-run double to center field.
Reliever Paul Bergstrom earned the win, while Tommy Steier pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.
The Citadel and Creighton wrap up their series at noon Sunday.
