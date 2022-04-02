 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball erases two-run deficit to defeat Citadel

  • Updated
  • 0

For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Creighton baseball team erased a two-run deficit to down The Citadel as the Bluejays won 5-3 Saturday afternoon at Charles Schwab Field.

Late Friday night, Creighton trailed 2-0 in the seventh before roaring to an 11-2 win.

Jared Wegner hit a pair of solo home runs for Creighton, the second one tying it 3-3 in the sixth inning.

Then in the seventh, Jack Grace gave the Jays the lead with a two-run double to center field.

Reliever Paul Bergstrom earned the win, while Tommy Steier pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

The Citadel and Creighton wrap up their series at noon Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert