Creighton baseball extends winning streak to 10, defeating Georgetown

Creighton continued its perfect start to league play and extended its winning streak to 10 with a 4-2 victory over Georgetown Saturday.

The Jays (14-7, 6-0) actually had to battle back from a deficit in this one — they trailed 2-0 after three innings.

It marked the first time that a CU opponent scored first during its winning streak. Creighton actually hadn't trailed in a game in nearly a month.

And the Hoyas (3-8, 3-6) weren't ahead for long Saturday.

They took a 2-0 lead on a two-run single in the bottom of the third. The Jays tied it up in the fourth, when senior Parker Upton plated a run with a double and senior Dax Roper delivered an RBI-groundout.

CU scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk. Then senior Ryan Mantle hit a solo home run in the ninth inning for some added insurance.

The two teams will meet for their series finale at 10 a.m. Sunday. The Jays haven't won 11 games in a row since the 2017 season.

