Creighton's offense struggled in its first home game of the season Wednesday, posting three hits in a 3-0 loss to Kansas State.

The Jays (6-6) were shut out for the first time since a season-opening 1-0 loss to McNeese State on Feb. 17. They had scored at least three runs in their previous 10 games.

Kansas State (12-5) wasted little time taking the lead, getting a solo home run from Cole Johnson in the game's second at-bat.

The Wildcats added a pair of runs in the top of the third off a triple by Dom Hughes, but they were held scoreless the rest of the way by the CU bullpen.

Creighton never managed to string together any hits, with its only offense being lone singles in the third, sixth and seventh innings.

Cade Lommel took the loss for the Jays, allowing three runs on six hits over 2.1 innings.

Creighton will face Wichita State this weekend in a series that was moved because of poor weather expected in Omaha. The Shockers will host the Jays at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Kansas State (12-5);102;000;000—3;7;0

At Creighton (6-6);000;000;000—0;3;1

W: Buss, 2-0. L: Lommel, 0-3. S: Neighbors, 2. 2B: KSU, Rugely. 3B: KSU, Hughes. HR: KSU, Johnson. ​