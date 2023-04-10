MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State scored six times in the seventh inning to finish off Creighton in a 10-0 run-rule victory Monday night.

Kansas State scored twice in the fourth and sixth innings before putting the Jays away.

Millard West grad Kyan Lodice started the scoring in the seventh with an RBI single to center. Roberto Pena added a two-run single before Cole Johnson ended it with a three-run homer to left field.

Creighton, which lost 3-0 to Kansas State in their meeting last month in Omaha, had its best scoring chances in the first two innings.

The Bluejays left runners stranded at first and third in the first inning. CU loaded the bases in the second, but Nolan Clifford struck out to end that threat. Creighton had only two baserunners over the next five innings.

Creighton returns to Big East play Friday when it starts a three-game series at Georgetown.

Creighton (14-12) 000 000 0 - 0 2 0

Kansas State (21-14) 000 202 6 - 10 10 1

W: Rothermel, 1-1. L: Lommel, 0-6. 2B: KS, Culpepper, Pena. HR: KS, Johnson​