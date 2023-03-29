LAWRENCE, Kan. — Creighton was unable to come up with timely hits as the Bluejays dropped a 3-1 decision at Kansas on Wednesday afternoon.

Creighton took a 1-0 lead in the second as the Jays loaded the bases with no outs. The lone run came when Tyler Lozano scored on a wild pitch.

Trailing 3-1, Creighton also had scoring opportunities late. The Jays stranded two runners in scoring position in the eighth and had two on with one out in the ninth, but a 6-4-3 double play ended the game.

Kansas got a strong relief outing from Thaniel Trumper. Trumper, who was the GPAC pitcher of the year last spring when he played at Doane, entered in the second inning and allowed two hits over 4.2 scoreless innings. Ethan Bradford, who transferred from Nebraska, pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Creighton used Wednesday as a bullpen day for its pitching staff as the Bluejays used eight pitchers with no one throwing more than two innings.

Creighton returns home to face St. Thomas for a weekend series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Creighton (9-9)....010 000 000—1 6 0

Kansas (9-14)......011 010 00x—3 6 1

W: Trumper, 1-2. L: Lommel, 0-4. S: Bradford, 1. 2B: CU, Gillen; KU, Cranford. 3B: CU, Sailors