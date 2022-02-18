Creighton baseball falls to Portland in season opener

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland scored in all but two innings and held Creighton to three hits as the Bluejays lost their baseball opener 12-2 Friday night.
Jared Wegner hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to pull Creighton within 3-2, but Portland kept tacking on runs and put it away with a five-run eighth.
Dylan Tebrake pitched into the fourth inning, allowed three earned runs and took the loss.
Creighton and Portland will play a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH