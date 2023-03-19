WICHITA, Kan. — Creighton's bats went silent after a fast start as Wichita State rolled to a 12-2 seven-inning win Sunday to split a weekend series.

Creighton got four straight two-out hits in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Tyler Lozano started that stretch with a homer to left and Sterling Hayes capped it with an RBI double.

The Jays, though, had one baserunner the rest of the game as WSU lefty Payton Tolle settled in. Tolle struck out 12, including the last six batters he faced, in throwing a complete game.

Wichita's offense, which stranded 16 runners in Saturday's 14-inning loss to Creighton, came up with clutch hits early, grabbing a 10-2 lead in the fourth.

Creighton (7-7) returns home to face Nebraska on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Creighton (7-7) 200 000 0 - 2 5 0

Wichita State (10-8) 132 400 2 - 12 15 0

W: Tolle, 4-0. L: Kleinsoge, 1-1. 2B: CU, North, Hayes; WSU, Rodden, Herring, Ingram. HR: CU, Lozano (2)