Creighton led the entire night and held on in the final inning for a 7-6 win over ninth-ranked Connecticut on Thursday night at Schwab Field.
The win snaps a six-game conference skid as the Bluejays improve to 10-9 in the Big East. They are 1½ games ahead of Georgetown for fourth in the standings with two games left. The top four advance to the league tournament.
Creighton, which beat a top-10 team for the first time since 2008, got a great start from Ryan Windham, who didn't allow a run through the first five innings.
Meanwhile, a two-run homer from Sterling Hayes highlighted a three-run first for CU. The lead grew to 6-0 after Colby Canales had RBI singles in the fourth and fifth.
The Jays were up 7-3 after eight innings, but UConn (38-13, 13-5) made a late charge. A two-run single by David Smith made it 7-6 with one out in the ninth. Smith then stole second before closer Tommy Steier caught a line drive for the second out then got a flyout to the warning track to end it.
With the loss, UConn falls to second place in the Big East behind Xavier. UConn and Creighton play again at 6 p.m. Friday.
UConn (38-13, 13-5) ............... 000 030 003—6 10 1
At Creighton (25-22, 10-9) ...... 300 211 00x—7 13 0
W: Windham, 6-3. L: Sears, 2-1. S: Steier, 6. 2B: Co, Garbowski, Tammaro. Cr, North. HR: Co, Huber, Broadhurst. Cr, Hayes.
