LAWRENCE, Kan. — Creighton scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings as the Bluejays cruised to a 15-5 win over BYU on Saturday afternoon.

Creighton, which rallied from a 6-2 deficit for Friday's 8-6 win, wasted no time taking control of Saturday's contest.

Ben North capped a four-run first inning with a three-run homer. It was North's first home run as a Bluejay.

Andrew Meggs added a two-run single in the second, then Hogan Helligso smacked a two-run homer in the third for an 8-0 lead. It was the second career home run for Helligso, an Elkhorn South grad who has been CU's starting catcher for two seasons.

BYU hit three homers to pull within 10-5 in the fifth, but Creighton answered with a five-run bottom of the fifth. Sterling Hayes, who led the Jays with four RBIs on the day, hit a two-run double before Ben Gbur also hit his first home run as a Jay, a three-run shot.

Reliever Anthony Watts didn't allow a hit over the last 2.2 innings as he picked up the win. Starter Justin Kleinsorge was sharp through the first three innings before allowing all three home runs.

Creighton is scheduled to play its home opener at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Kansas State.