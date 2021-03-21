 Skip to main content
Creighton baseball heads home after winless series at Kansas
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball heads home after winless series at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas completed a four-game sweep of Creighton with a 7-4 win Sunday.

Brett Vosik, a Creighton Prep graduate, scored runs in the second, third and fifth innings to help Kansas build a 7-0 lead.

Creighton rallied with two outs in the ninth as Jack Grace hit an RBI double and David Webel followed with a two-run single. But Kansas closer Jonah Ulane, a Millard South grad, was brought in and retired the only batter he faced for his fourth save.

Andrew Meggs and Jared Wegner each had two hits for the Bluejays.

Creighton will play its home opener Friday against Bradley.

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

