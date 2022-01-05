Creighton baseball hires Mitch Mormann as pitching coach

Creighton announced on Wednesday that it's hired Mitch Mormann to become its new pitching coach.

Mormann spent the last three seasons as Ohio's pitching coach and recruiting coordinator — he worked for two of those years with coach Rob Smith, a former Bluejay assistant who retired in 2021. The Bobcats ranked 97th in team ERA last season (4.74), led by No. 68 overall MLB draft pick Joe Rock.

Mormann's stepping into the CU pitching coach position formerly held by Eric Wordekemper, who accepted a scouting position with the Miami Marlins during the offseason after five seasons on staff at his alma mater.

"The tradition that coach (Ed) Servais has built within the program over the years is inspiring, and I'm excited to now be a part of it," Mormann said in a statement. "I look forward to helping Creighton baseball continue to compete at a championship level."

Mormann, who won an Iowa Class 3A state championship in 2007 with West Delaware High School, pitched in college at Des Moines Area Community College, LSU and Wichita State. He was selected in the MLB draft three different times — as high as the 17th round after his first year of JUCO ball in 2008.