Creighton tallied double-digit hits and runs for the second straight day, rolling to a 10-2 win over St. John's on Saturday.

The Bluejays (17-14, 3-5 Big East), who had 10 hits in a 12-7 win over the Red Storm (19-17, 4-4) Friday, had 16 Saturday, with six players chipping in two.

Tyler Lozano had a double, triple and three RBIs for the Jays to back starter Ryan Windham (4-1), who allowed one run and struck out five in five innings.

CU led 1-0 going into the third, when Lozano doubled home two runs and Sterling Hayes followed with a single to score Lozano.

St. John's cut the lead to 4-1 in the fourth, but in the bottom half of the inning the Jays scored four times to pull away.

Andrew Meggs had two hits and scored three times while Hayes drove in a pair of runs for Creighton.

The series wraps up at 11 a.m. Sunday.

St. John's (19-7, 4-4) ............. 000 100 001— 2 6 4

At Creighton (17-14, 3-5) ...... 013 401 10x—10 16 0

W: Windham, 4-1. L: Johnson, 2-3. 2B: SJ, Keenan 2. CU, Lozano. 3B: CU, Lozano.