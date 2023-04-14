WASHINGTON, D.C. — Creighton watched an 11-run lead disappear, but the Bluejays shut out the Hoyas over the last five innings for a 15-11 win Friday in the opener of a Big East series.

Creighton scored eight times in the second inning, capped by Jack Grace's three-run home run. Nolan Clifford, who had an RBI walk in the second, delivered a two-run double in the third to make it 11-0.

But Georgetown answered with a home run barrage as it scored seven in the third and four in the fourth to tie it. The Hoyas hit five homers in a seven-batter span, including their first three batters in the fourth.

Creighton regained the lead with a four-run sixth. Tyler Lozano led off the sixth with a homer. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, Tate Gillen hit a RBI single and Nolan Sailors followed with a two-run single.

Handed the lead, Tommy Steier shut down the Hoyas over the last 3.1 innings to earn his fourth save.

Creighton had four players — Sailors, Clifford, Lozano and Grace — finish with three RBIs apiece.

Creighton and Georgetown will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.