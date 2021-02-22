Creighton baseball is aiming for the winning culture that Jays had two seasons ago

Almost two full years have elapsed, but Creighton’s still the last team to win a Big East title.
The 2020 season was canceled before league play could begin. So the Jays, who won both the regular season and tournament crowns in 2019, are the reigning champions.
Coach Ed Servais hopes they play like it this spring.
He realizes that many of the 19 players remaining from that 2019 roster didn’t all carry a significant role on a talented CU squad that ended up with a 41-13 record and finished one win shy of an NCAA super regional two seasons ago.
But they know what it takes.
“I told the team when we first met in January that we still are the defending Big East champs,” Servais said. “(Several players) were part of a winning culture and I want them to understand that. And carry themselves like that.”
Creighton was picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll, one spot behind Connecticut. The Huskies, who rejoined the conference last summer, have been one of northern baseball’s most consistent programs over the past decade.
But the Jays are on the upswing, too.
They had six players selected in the 2019 MLB draft, matching the second-highest total in program history. They’ve been adding talent ever since.
And now, after the NCAA granted players an extra year of eligibility and allowed for expanded rosters, CU’s built as much depth as it’s ever had, according to Servais. He’s seen good competition for positional battles. He thinks there may be as many as 15 pitchers on the roster capable of holding their own against D-I lineups.
The only issue? Creighton’s not the only team with similar optimism about its potential.
“This is such a weird situation because everybody’s got an old team,” he said. “But now that we’re playing a lot more four-game series that depth is going to be more important than in previous years, especially on the mound. Right now, we're in pretty good shape."
A full breakdown of CU’s roster is below:
Infield
Key returners
Jr. C David Vilches, Jr. C Garrett Gilbert, So. 2B Andrew Meggs, Sr. 3B Ryan Mantle
Notable newcomers
So. SS Sterling Hayes, Sr. 1B Dax Roper, Fr. INF Nolan Clifford
» This is where Creighton got experienced almost overnight. A year ago, the Jays were replacing their entire infield. But there aren’t as many questions heading into this season. Roper and Hayes are transfers who’re familiar with high-end Division I ball. Mantle’s a fifth-year senior who missed 2019 due to injury. Creighton can split time at catcher between Vilches and Garrett Gilbert. Plus, Clifford and sophomore Cam Frederick are surely going to work into the lineup. It’s a promising group.
Outfield
Key returners
Sr. OF Parker Upton, So. OF Jared Wegner, Jr. OF Will Hanafan
Notable newcomers
Jr. OF David Webel
» The addition of Webel, a transfer from Furman, has added considerable depth to the CU outfield. He’ll have a chance to start in the season opener, and perhaps bat at the top of the Creighton lineup. The Jays can pair him with two heavy hitters, Upton and Wegner. This will limit the playing time, at least initially, for a veteran like Hanafan (who’s plays sensational defense). But the options are intriguing for Creighton, especially one year after it had to mix and match in the outfield following an early injury to Wegner.
Starting pitching
Key returners
So. RHP Dylan Tebrake, Sr. RHP Jonah Smith, Sr. RHP Ben Dotzler
Notable newcomers
Fr. RHP Griffin Holderfield, Fr. LHP Cade Lommel
» Tebrake looked great out of the gate as Creighton’s new ace last year, going his first 12 innings without allowing a run. He ended up with a 2.05 ERA in five starts. So he’ll begin this season in the same role. The most interesting development here is the evolution of Smith, who had 21 strikeouts and a .152 opponent batting average in 14 scoreless innings last season. Can he maintain that effectiveness over longer outings, with hitters getting a second and third look at him? He does have electric stuff.
Bullpen
Key returners
Sr. RHP John Sakowski, So. LHP Paul Bergstrom, So. RHP Ryan Windham, So. RHP Tommy Steier
Notable newcomers
So. LHP Ryan Cowdrey, Fr. LHP Kaleb Carpenter
» Sakowski, the veteran, is the anchor in the ‘pen. His combined stats in 2019 and 2020: An 8-2 record with five saves and a 2.71 ERA. If he’s not closing, he’ll surely be used in high-leverage situations. But the Jays’ coaches are encouraged about their other late-innings options, too. The relievers performed pretty well in the shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 3.39 ERA. They’ll need to be good again this year with a league slate that'll feature four-game series.
A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010
