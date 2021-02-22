Creighton baseball is aiming for the winning culture that Jays had two seasons ago

Almost two full years have elapsed, but Creighton’s still the last team to win a Big East title.

The 2020 season was canceled before league play could begin. So the Jays, who won both the regular season and tournament crowns in 2019, are the reigning champions.

Coach Ed Servais hopes they play like it this spring.

He realizes that many of the 19 players remaining from that 2019 roster didn’t all carry a significant role on a talented CU squad that ended up with a 41-13 record and finished one win shy of an NCAA super regional two seasons ago.

But they know what it takes.

“I told the team when we first met in January that we still are the defending Big East champs,” Servais said. “(Several players) were part of a winning culture and I want them to understand that. And carry themselves like that.”

Creighton was picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll, one spot behind Connecticut. The Huskies, who rejoined the conference last summer, have been one of northern baseball’s most consistent programs over the past decade.

But the Jays are on the upswing, too.