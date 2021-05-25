Creighton baseball knows its postseason fate before Big East tournament: Win and in

The Big East tournament is set to begin Thursday at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. The winner of the four-team, double-elimination event gets a league title trophy and the NCAA automatic bid.

No. 2 seed Creighton will face No. 3 seed Seton Hall at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. No. 1 seed Connecticut opens against No. 4 seed Xavier at 5:30 p.m.

It's expected to be a competitive week. These four teams separated themselves from the pack during league play.

UConn swept Seton Hall to end the year. But the Huskies went 2-2 against Xavier. And the Musketeers split a four-games series with both the Jays and the Pirates. And CU was 2-2 against Seton Hall.

"Once you get to postseason play, you never know what's going to happen," Creighton reliever John Sakowski said. "You've just got to keep your head down and go with it. We'll see. I think all four teams have a shot at it."

Sakowski was on the mound when the Jays clinched the 2019 Big East tournament title and secured a spot in an NCAA regional.

To get back to the NCAA tournament, Creighton will have to win the crown again. That's the situation facing Xavier and Seton Hall as well. All three of those teams rank outside the RPI's top 100.