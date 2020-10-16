Creighton baseball lands 2022 shortstop and outfielder Jack Scheri

A 2022 prospect has committed to Creighton. Jack Scheri announced his pledge on Twitter Friday evening.

Scheri, who attends LaSalle Peru Township High School in Illinois, is labeled as both a shortstop and an outfielder. The junior is listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds.

“I am very proud and excited to announce that I have committed to Creighton University to continue my athletic and academic career,” Scheri wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way.”

He’s the fifth known member of Creighton’s 2022 recruiting class. He joins outfielder Devin Jones (Millard West), shortstop Maddux Fleck (Millard West), right-handed pitcher Ben Ayala (Elkhorn) and outfielder Cuyler Zukowski (Madison, Wisc.).

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

