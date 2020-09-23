 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton baseball lands commitment from infielder Ben North
0 comments
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball lands commitment from infielder Ben North

{{featured_button_text}}

Creighton’s baseball team secured a commitment on Wednesday from infielder Ben North, a 2021 prospect from Minnesota.

North announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday. He’s a shortstop for East Ridge High School, which won Minnesota’s Class 4A state title in 2019.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for guiding me along this process,” North wrote on Twitter.

North is the ninth known member of Creighton’s 2021 high school recruiting class. He's joined by INF Gallien Coupet (Homewood, Illinois), OF Tate Gillen (Overland Park, Kansas), LHP Cole Hebel (Frisco, Texas), C Hogan Helligso (Elkhorn South), RHP Easton Johnson (Gilbert, Iowa), RHP Jack Rodi (Downers Grove, Illinois), INF Nolan Sailors (Ralston) and RHP Malakai Vetock (Elkhorn).

The 2021 prospects can sign national letters of intent in November.

A brief look at Creighton baseball since 2010

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert