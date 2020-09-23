Creighton baseball lands commitment from infielder Ben North

Creighton’s baseball team secured a commitment on Wednesday from infielder Ben North, a 2021 prospect from Minnesota.
North announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday. He’s a shortstop for East Ridge High School, which won Minnesota’s Class 4A state title in 2019.
Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and baseball career at Creighton University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for guiding me along this process. A special thanks to @MN_Lumberjacks and @PPA_Athletes for their help as well. pic.twitter.com/7U960xXRSH— Ben North (@Ben_North_) September 23, 2020
“I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for guiding me along this process,” North wrote on Twitter.
North is the ninth known member of Creighton’s 2021 high school recruiting class. He's joined by INF Gallien Coupet (Homewood, Illinois), OF Tate Gillen (Overland Park, Kansas), LHP Cole Hebel (Frisco, Texas), C Hogan Helligso (Elkhorn South), RHP Easton Johnson (Gilbert, Iowa), RHP Jack Rodi (Downers Grove, Illinois), INF Nolan Sailors (Ralston) and RHP Malakai Vetock (Elkhorn).
The 2021 prospects can sign national letters of intent in November.
