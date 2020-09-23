Creighton baseball lands commitment from infielder Ben North

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Creighton’s baseball team secured a commitment on Wednesday from infielder Ben North, a 2021 prospect from Minnesota.

North announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday. He’s a shortstop for East Ridge High School, which won Minnesota’s Class 4A state title in 2019.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for guiding me along this process,” North wrote on Twitter.

North is the ninth known member of Creighton’s 2021 high school recruiting class. He's joined by INF Gallien Coupet (Homewood, Illinois), OF Tate Gillen (Overland Park, Kansas), LHP Cole Hebel (Frisco, Texas), C Hogan Helligso (Elkhorn South), RHP Easton Johnson (Gilbert, Iowa), RHP Jack Rodi (Downers Grove, Illinois), INF Nolan Sailors (Ralston) and RHP Malakai Vetock (Elkhorn).

The 2021 prospects can sign national letters of intent in November.

