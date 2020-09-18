 Skip to main content
Creighton baseball lands commitment from outfielder Cuyler Zukowski
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball lands commitment from outfielder Cuyler Zukowski

Creighton’s baseball team picked up a commitment from 2022 prospect Cuyler Zukowski Thursday night.

Zukowski, who’s from Wisconsin, announced his pledge on Twitter.

He’s a 6-foot, 175-pound junior who’s listed as an outfielder. He attends Madison La Follette High School.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I’ve committed to further my academic and athletic career at Creighton University,” Zukowski wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my parents for everything they’ve done for me, as well as my coaches and teammates who have supported me throughout this process.”

Zukowski becomes the fourth known member of Creighton’s 2022 recruiting class — joining three in-state pledges, outfielder Devin Jones (Millard West), shortstop Maddux Fleck (Creighton Prep) and right-handed pitcher Ben Ayala (Elkhorn).

