Creighton baseball leads nation in fielding percentage, and Jays aim to keep it that way

"I don't know if I've had a team at that low of a (error) number at this stage of the season," Servais said. "That's a good compliment toward them."

It is a bit surprising to see, even for a veteran coach like Servais.

The Jays have logged limited game reps (16 cancellations so far) and they don't have midweek match-ups (pandemic restrictions). Normally, that's a recipe for miscues during high-pressure moments, just because there are game-like elements that can't be simulated despite all the extra time spent working on fundamentals in practice, Servais said.

Plus, he's mixed and matched with his lineup more, to deal with injuries (outfielder Jared Wegner is done for the season) and to help keep players fresh on a condensed four-game series weekend.

"They've been a really interesting group in that they've dealt with these obstacles that keep getting thrown at them, and they've done such a great job of staying focused," Servais said.

The Jays (19-9, 11-2) will need that to continue.

They're sitting in first place in the Big East standings but they travel to face second-place Seton Hall (21-17, 14-5) this weekend. CU's regular season ends with a home series against fourth-place Xavier (19-21, 10-8)