Creighton baseball leads nation in fielding percentage, and Jays aim to keep it that way

Creighton's Parker Upton scooped up a bouncing ball in right field, took a couple steps and fired a no-bounce strike to his third baseman to erase a base runner two weekends ago.
"Huge, huge play," reliever Paul Bergstrom said.
Bergstrom was backing up third as Upton's throw soared in, and he ended up wiggling out of a mid-game jam because of it.
Not that Bergstrom was surprised.
A couple times per game, it seems, he and his fellow pitchers find that they're marveling at the efforts of their fundamentally sound defenders.
"That's the thing about our guys, they make all the routine plays — and then they make plays like that," Bergstrom said.
It's why this appears to be one of Creighton's best collections of fielders in some time.
Which is saying something.
Because 18-year coach Ed Servais has specialized in producing low-error clubs during his tenure — the Jays have finished top 5 nationally in fielding percentage nine different times.
But this year, CU has been charged with just 12 errors in 28 games. Of the 108 runs its opponents have scored, just five have been unearned. Creighton's fielding percentage (.988) leads the country — and, if the pace is maintained, it would break the 10-year-old Division I record.
"I don't know if I've had a team at that low of a (error) number at this stage of the season," Servais said. "That's a good compliment toward them."
It is a bit surprising to see, even for a veteran coach like Servais.
The Jays have logged limited game reps (16 cancellations so far) and they don't have midweek match-ups (pandemic restrictions). Normally, that's a recipe for miscues during high-pressure moments, just because there are game-like elements that can't be simulated despite all the extra time spent working on fundamentals in practice, Servais said.
Plus, he's mixed and matched with his lineup more, to deal with injuries (outfielder Jared Wegner is done for the season) and to help keep players fresh on a condensed four-game series weekend.
"They've been a really interesting group in that they've dealt with these obstacles that keep getting thrown at them, and they've done such a great job of staying focused," Servais said.
The Jays (19-9, 11-2) will need that to continue.
They're sitting in first place in the Big East standings but they travel to face second-place Seton Hall (21-17, 14-5) this weekend. CU's regular season ends with a home series against fourth-place Xavier (19-21, 10-8)
They'll hope for a few flashy plays in the field — like second baseman Andrew Meggs gobbling up potential base hits with diving stops, or freshman Nolan Clifford showing off his strong arm at shortstop or the Jays' outfielders covering ground spectacularly in the gaps. But Servais said they also just need to keep the same approach.
"I think a lot of times, especially at the college level, errors are made because of decision making," Servais said. "It's not physically the lack of execution of the play. It's the mental part that leads to the issue. This team has made really good decisions."
