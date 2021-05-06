Creighton baseball looks to maintain lead in Big East title race as Jays take on Butler

The race for the Big East regular season championship is about to heat up.
That's because marquee match-ups between contenders highlight the rest of the league slate — starting this weekend, with second-place Seton Hall (19-15, 12-3) traveling to face fourth-place Xavier (17-19, 8-6).
Next week, it's the Pirates hosting first-place Creighton (17-9, 9-2). The season ends with a weekend where third-place UConn (20-14, 4-2) faces Seton Hall and the Jays and Musketeers battle at TD Ameritrade Park.
What it means: CU's half-game lead in the standings is not safe.
And actually, coach Ed Servais isn't ready to claim that the Jays' spot in the four-team Big East tournament is secure, either. They'll play four games at fifth-place Butler (10-17, 4-7) this weekend.
"We've got a lot of work to do," Servais said.
CU's coming off a series win over St. John's in Omaha. Senior outfielder Parker Upton was named the Big East player of the week after he batted .400 and drove in eight runs during the four games.
But Servais is interested to see how his team handles the next two road trips. He indicated that traveling during the pandemic brings an element of added angst — plus the spring semester's final exams began this week.
"These next 14 days are going to be very challenging for the players," Servais said.
A few notes ahead of the weekend:
» Creighton leads the country in fielding percentage (.987). The Jays have committed more than one error in a game just once this season.
» Redshirt freshman Alan Roden no longer leads the nation in RBI per game. He's tied for second. He's driven in 39 runs in 26 games. Roden also leads the Jays in home runs (seven).
» CU hasn't yet announced its fourth starter for the Butler series. Sophomore Dylan Tebrake, senior Jonah Smith and freshman Cade Lommel will take the hill in the first three games.
» The Jays are just 7-8 in road games this season. They'll open the weekend series at Butler at 3 p.m. Friday. The Saturday doubleheader begins at 11 a.m. The finale will start at 11 a.m. Sunday.
