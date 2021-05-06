Creighton baseball looks to maintain lead in Big East title race as Jays take on Butler

The race for the Big East regular season championship is about to heat up.

That's because marquee match-ups between contenders highlight the rest of the league slate — starting this weekend, with second-place Seton Hall (19-15, 12-3) traveling to face fourth-place Xavier (17-19, 8-6).

Next week, it's the Pirates hosting first-place Creighton (17-9, 9-2). The season ends with a weekend where third-place UConn (20-14, 4-2) faces Seton Hall and the Jays and Musketeers battle at TD Ameritrade Park.

What it means: CU's half-game lead in the standings is not safe.

And actually, coach Ed Servais isn't ready to claim that the Jays' spot in the four-team Big East tournament is secure, either. They'll play four games at fifth-place Butler (10-17, 4-7) this weekend.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Servais said.

CU's coming off a series win over St. John's in Omaha. Senior outfielder Parker Upton was named the Big East player of the week after he batted .400 and drove in eight runs during the four games.