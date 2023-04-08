Creighton lost late leads twice Saturday afternoon as Villanova earned an 8-6 win Saturday at Schwab Field.

Creighton, looking to start Big East play with a three-game sweep of the Wildcats, scored three times in the sixth and seventh innings to take leads of 3-1 and 6-4. Sterling Hayes had a two-run double in the sixth, while Tyler Lozano and Jack Grace had RBI singles in the seventh.

But Villanova got a two-out, two-run single to center from Craig Larsen to tie it 6-6 in the eighth.

Center fielder Nolan Sailors made a diving catch to prevent Villanova from scoring in the ninth, but in the 10th, Michael Whooley delivered a two-out, two-run infield single to make it 8-6.

Creighton had two on with no outs in the bottom of the 10th, but two popouts and a strikeout ended that threat.

Creighton next plays at 6 p.m. Monday at Kansas State.

Villanova (6-24, 2-4) 000 010 320 2 - 8 9 1

Creighton (14-11, 2-1) 000 003 300 0 - 6 8 0

W: Fusco, 1-4. L: Hammond, 1-2. 2B: CU, Gillen, Hayes. HR: VU, Bollin