Creighton baseball loses to Wichita State after Shockers build early six-run lead

WICHITA, Kan. — The Wichita State Shockers built an early six-run lead and salvaged the final game of the series with a 6-3 win over Creighton on Sunday.

Creighton, which had won 10 of its previous 11, got a sacrifice fly in the seventh and a two-run single from Andrew Meggs in the ninth. Alan Roden had two of Creighton's six hits.

Starter Cade Lommel was knocked out of the game in the third inning as he took the loss.

Creighton returns home to face Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.