LAKE CHARLES, La. — The biggest hit of Sunday's game turned out to come on the first at-bat.

The rest of the way, there weren't many hits for either team as Creighton knocked off McNeese State 5-1.

Andrew Meggs led off the game with a double and scored on Nolan Sailors' groundout. That was the lone run until CU (2-1) broke out with a four-run ninth and the Cowboys got on the board with a solo homer.

Justin Kleinsorge scattered two doubles and two walks in six innings. The senior right-hander struck out six before Tommy Steier came on in relief.

Steier stranded a runner on third in the seventh inning to preserve the shutout. At that point, Creighton had more walks (6) than hits (2).

The Jays then iced the game in the final inning, highlighted by Sailors' two-run, two-out homer. McNeese avoided the shutout, but Steier completed the four-hitter. CU allowed six runs in taking the season-opening series.

The Jays are back in action for a three-game series at Coastal Carolina that begins at 3 p.m. Friday.

Creighton (2-1);100;000;004—5;5;0

At McNeese St. (1-2);000;000;001—1;4;1

W: Kleinsorge, 1-0. L: Voss, 0-1. S: Steier, 1. 2B: CU, Meggs 2, Hayes, Helligso. MS, MS, Leslie, Burckel. HR: CU, Sailors. MS, Duhon.