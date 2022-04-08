Creighton baseball opens Big East play with win over Georgetown

Alan Roden’s two-run double in the sixth inning put Creighton ahead for good as the Bluejays opened Big East play with an 8-5 win over Georgetown on Friday night at Charles Schwab Field.

Creighton trailed twice in the early innings, but the Jays tied it 4-4 on an RBI double by Jack Grace in the fifth inning.

Roden, who finished the night 3 for 4 with three RBIs, delivered a two-run double in the sixth. He later scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-4.

Georgetown pulled within 7-5 in the seventh, but Jared Wegner gave the Jays some insurance with a solo home run in the eighth. Wegner has hit six homers in the past nine games.

Dylan Tebrake worked the first six innings for the win. Tommy Steier recorded the final five outs for his fifth save.

Georgetown and Creighton will square off again at 2 p.m. Saturday.

