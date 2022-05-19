 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Creighton baseball opens final regular-season series with win over Villanova

Creighton opened its final series of the regular season with a 7-1 win over Villanova on Thursday afternoon.

Creighton, winners of four straight, scored three in the fourth inning to take the lead and pulled away from there.

Chris Esposito led Creighton with three hits and two RBIs, while Kyle Hess added three hits and scored twice.

Dylan TeBrake improved to 8-2 as he worked the first five innings. Tommy Steier went the last 3 1/3 for his eighth save as the Bluejay pitching staff scattered 11 hits.

Creighton and Villanova will play again at 2 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

