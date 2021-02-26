Creighton baseball opens season with four homers and a win

Creighton’s hitters launched four home runs and sophomore starter Dylan Tebrake struck out six batters in the Jays’ 11-4 season-opening win over Lipscomb Friday in Nashville.

It’s the first time since 2010 that CU’s hit multiple long balls in its first game of a season.

Redshirt freshman designated hitter Alan Roden had the day's first homer, guiding a three-run shot down the right-field line to extend Creighton’s early lead to 4-0 in the third inning.

Sophomore shortstop Sterling Hayes, a transfer from Vanderbilt, hit a solo shot in the fourth and sophomore second baseman Andrew Meggs ignited a four-run sixth with a solo home run.

Senior first baseman Dax Roper, a Furman grad transfer, went yard in the eighth — his blast made it 10-3.

Roden finished with three hits and five RBI. Roper and catcher David Vilches both scored twice. The Jays tallied 14 hits.

The run support was more than enough for Tebrake, who earned a season-opening win for the second straight year. The right-hander scattered six hits during his five-inning outing against Lipscomb (2-2). The bullpen closed it out from there.