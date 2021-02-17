Creighton baseball picked second in Big East preseason poll

The Big East coaches picked Creighton to finish second in the conference’s preseason poll, slotting the Jays just behind 2021 league favorite Connecticut.

The Huskies, who rejoined the Big East this past summer, amassed 45 total points in the coaches’ voting, one more point than CU. UConn’s made three of the past four NCAA tournaments.

The Jays are the reigning Big East champions — they won the regular season and tournament crowns in 2019. Last year’s season got canceled in March.

Creighton did not have any representatives on the 15-man All-Big East preseason team, which was announced Wednesday along with the preseason poll. The league coaches named Connecticut outfielder Kyler Fedko and Seton Hall outfielder Tyler Shedler-McAvoy preseason co-players of the year. Butler’s Connor Schultz was named the preseason pitcher of the year.

Trailing UConn and CU in the poll were Seton Hall in third (35 points), St. John’s (33) and Xavier (26).

The Jays are scheduled to begin their season on Feb. 26, when they play Lipscomb in Nashville, Tennessee. They'll face Belmont in a doubleheader on Feb. 27 before playing Lipscomb again on Feb. 28.

