CONWAY, S.C. — Creighton baseball avoided a three-game sweep in their 10-5 win over Coastal Carolina Sunday afternoon.

After giving up 14 runs and leads both Friday and Saturday, CU (3-3) found themselves trailing 5-2 after six.

But this time, the Bluejays would make a late-game rally in the seventh inning, starting with Sterling Hayes poking through a hit with the bases loaded to score two runs. That was followed by a Nolan Clifford RBI double to tie the game, and with two outs, Creighton received production from the bottom of the order.

No. 9 hitter Ben North delivered the go-ahead base hit to make it 6-5, Jays.

Hayes would add another RBI double in the next inning and Andrew Meggs drove in two and scored a run in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Paul Bergstrom (1-0) closed out the final three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two to earn the win.

Creighton begins a series with Cal State Northridge in Northridge, Calif. on Friday at 4 p.m.

Creighton (3-3)... 010 001 413 — 10 13 0

Coastal Carolina (4-3)... 002 012 000 — 5 8 2