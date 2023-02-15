Creighton won't have the same star power when it opens its baseball season this weekend.

The Bluejays saw two-time Big East player of the year Dylan Tebrake and league co-player of the year Alan Roden move on after both were taken in the top eight rounds of last summer's MLB draft.

"It's hard to replace those two. Those are two of the better players I've ever played with," closer Tommy Steier said.

But coach Ed Servais and his players believe what the Bluejays will have this spring is strength in numbers.

"We have a lot more depth this year. We have an older club. I'm counting on those things to help us," Servais said. "I like our depth, I think we have more depth than any team I've ever had. We're going to be able to use that depth to our advantage."

Creighton, coming off a 31-18 season that ended in the Big East tournament, opens this season Friday at McNeese State.

Offensively, the Jays lost Roden and outfielder Jared Wegner, who transferred to play his final season for Arkansas. That duo in 2022 combined for 15 of CU's 33 home runs and 35% of its RBIs.

"It will be a little different lineup, too, because Alan would set the tone for our lineup," Servais said. "I like the length of our lineup. I think we have nine or 10 tough outs this year."

Creighton returns six players who started more than 30 games last season.

"This roster is a little more athletic so we need to use that in the bunt game and the hit-and-run," Servais said.

Second baseman and leadoff hitter Andrew Meggs hit .324 and scored a team-best 50 runs. He also hit 14 doubles, drove in 27 runs and had a .412 on-base percentage.

"Excited to hopefully have a bigger role and just keep getting better," Meggs said.

Jack Grace has the best returning power numbers with five homers and 31 RBIs. Hogan Helligso hit .283 and became a dependable everyday catcher, while Nolan Sellers hit .247 and handled playing centerfield after he was an infielder in high school at Ralston.

"We have a deep lineup. We probably have 15 guys who can go out there and play defensively and swing it pretty well," Steier said. "I think if we play a team game of hitting instead a sole focus of trying to hit home runs, we can get our five runs a game and win our share of games."

Steier will look to close out those games again. The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate was reliable in short or long relief last season when he went 4-1 with eight saves. He had a 1.62 ERA as he worked 55.2 innings over 25 appearances.

His ERA was a single-season best for the Bluejays as the previous program record was Pat Venditte's 1.88 in 2007.

"The craziest thing is growing up in Omaha and watching Pat Venditte and then to see my name ahead of his is mind-blowing," Steier said.

Servais appreciates that Steier doesn't need to overpower batters to get outs.

"It's comforting to have a guy in the back end who have been there so many times," the coach said. "Tom has so many angles (he throws from). He's so tough to hit off of."

Servais has a handful of others back who also were counted on in relief.

Marc Lidd, Daniel Hammond and left-handers Tommy Lamb and Paul Bergstrom all made more than 15 appearances in 2022. Lidd was second on the team with four saves.

"There's so many guys in our bullpen that can back me up if I struggle," Steier said. "We have one of the best defenses in the country. That's year in and year out."

The bigger unknown will be with the starting rotation after losing Tebrake. Dominic Cancellieri (5-3, 4.55 ERA) and lefty Cade Lommel (1-5, 6.30) return after each made 13 starts a year ago.

"This will be a different team because we won't have a per se Friday guy like we had in the past. We could count on Dylan to go anywhere from six to eight innings once he got into baseball shape," Servais said. "We're going to have to take a different route to our pitching this year."

POSITION BREAKDOWN

HITTERS

Key returners: Andrew Meggs, Sr., 2B; Sterling Hayes, Sr., 1B-SS; Kyle Hess, Jr., 3B; Nolan Clifford, Jr., SS; Hogan Helligso, So., C.; Nolan Sellers, So., OF.

Notable newcomers: Ben Gbur, Sr., OF; Colby Canales, Jr., INF; Jack Torosian, Jr., INF; Ben North, So., INF.

Creighton's two most productive hitters have moved on as Alan Roden was taken in the third round of the MLB draft and Jared Wegner transferred to Arkansas. Coach Ed Servais expects this year's team to not rely on power as much as finding creative ways to maintain rallies. Leadoff hitter Andrew Meggs will trigger the offense, while five other regulars also return. Servais said this team is athletic, which should help on defense - one of Creighton's cornerstones. "We brought in a lot of really good transfers, good freshman class, too. We've got more depth than we've had the last couple years, Meggs said. Meggs also added that North, who had five at-bats last yeare, has had a really good preseason. Gbur transfers from Division III Wooster where he hit 15 homers, stole 24 bases and earned five saves. Canales started 36 games last spring at Pacific, while Torosian, an Omaha Concordia grad, hit .329 with 92 RBIs and 29 steals in two juco seasons at Hutchinson (​Kan.).

PITCHERS

Key returners: Tommy Steier, Sr., RHP; Marc Lidd, Sr., RHP; Paul Bergstrom, Sr., LHP; Dominic Cancellieri, Jr., RHP; Cade Lommel, Jr., LHP; Tommy Lamb, Jr., LHP; Daniel Hammond, Jr., RHP.

Notable newcomers: Tommy Gross, Jr., RHP; Anthony Watts, Fr., RHP; Mason Koch, Fr., RHP.

The biggest loss the Bluejays need to overcome is the production of staff ace and two-time Big East pitcher of the year Dylan Tebrake. Tebrake, taken in the eighth round of last summer's MLB draft by the Mets, set up CU's weekend pitching last seasaon as he went at least six innings in 10 of his 17 starts. Cancellieri and Lommel, CU's other weekend starters, combined to go more than six innings in three of their 26 starts. But Servais feels he can rely on a deep and experienced bullpen, led by Steier. He was the team's closer with eight saves, but he also went three innings or more in seven of his 25 appearances. Lidd finished with four saves. Among the newcowers, Watts was last year's Iowa high school of the year as he was 9-1 with a 1.20 ERA and had 121 strikeouts in 62 innings.

