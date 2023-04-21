Creighton broke a tie with a five-run eighth inning as the Bluejays earned a 12-7 win over St. John’s in their Big East series opener.

St. John’s scored four runs on one hit in the sixth inning to grab a 7-5 lead. CU scored one in the sixth, then St. John’s brought in closer Nick Cirelli to start the seventh. But Jack Grace hit Cirelli’s first pitch over the fence in left center for his ninth home run this season.

Then in the eighth, the Jays pieced together the game-winning rally against Cirelli. With one out and the bases loaded, Sterling Hayes brought home the go-ahead run with an infield single. CU then scored twice on wild pitches before Tate Gillen capped the rally with a two-run double.

Creighton got outstanding relief work from Elkhorn grad Malakai Vetock, who allowed one hit in three scoreless innings to finish the victory.

St. John’s and Creighton continue their series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

St. John’s (19-16, 2-5).....020 104 000—7 8 5

Creighton (16-14, 4-3).....022 101 15x—12 12 2

W: Vetock, 2-0. L: Cirelli, 2-2. 2B: CU, Meggs, Gillen. 3B: SJ, Orbon; CU, North. HR: CU, Lozano, Grace