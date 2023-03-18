WICHITA, Kan. — The hits finally came and the Bluejays bullpen held up to secure a marathon 14-inning victory for Creighton baseball.

After having Friday’s game canceled, CU (7-6) played plenty of extras Saturday afternoon, and defeated Wichita State 13-6.

Creighton emptied the Shockers bullpen — WSU ended up using 10 pitchers in the loss — and five of the first six Jays took advantage on Carter Rost (0-1), including Sterling Hayes’ two-run double that put CU ahead, 8-5.

Hayes ended up 3-6 with three doubles and four RBIs. Ben North also had an RBI single in the final frame, one of his three hits, and also scored twice.

By the time Nate Adler came in to relieve Rost, CU had four runs on the board and after an error that loaded the bases, Bluejay catcher Hogan Helligso cleared them with a three-run RBI double to extend the lead to 13-5.

Creighton’s relief pitchers stranded several Wichita State baserunners in extra innings as the Shockers left the bases loaded in the 10th, and two on in the 11th, 12th and two more in the 13th before Creighton opened the game wide open with an eight-spot. WSU finished with 16 men left on for the game.

Marc Lidd (1-0) led that bullpen with 2.2 innings pitched and scattering hits and walks but allowing no runs.

The Jays held a 4-1 lead going to the bottom of the eighth but back-to-back base hits from Payton Tolle and Mauricio Millan tied the game.

Clifford’s suicide squeeze bunt scored Nolan Sailors to give Creighton the lead again.

But Tommy Steier, after giving up the runs in the eighth, plunked the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth and Jack Little scored moments later to once again knot it up.

Andrew Meggs, Clifford and Sailors also had two hits for Creighton.

The Bluejays wrap up their series with Wichita State Sunday at 2 p.m.

Creighton (7-6)… 000 012 101 00008 – 13 16 0

Wichita State… 010 000 031 00001 – 6 12 3

W: Lidd, 1-0. L: Rost, 0-1. 2B: CU, Hayes 3, Gbur, North, Helligso, Clifford, Sailors. WSU: Tolle, Millan.