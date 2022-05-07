Creighton baseball pulls within one run, but Jays fall to No. 15 UConn

No. 15 Connecticut continues to build on its Big East lead as the Huskies held off Creighton 6-5 Saturday afternoon.

UConn, which also edged the Bluejays 3-1 Friday, have a three-game advantage over Creighton as the red-hot Huskies have won 20 of its last 21. The series finale will be at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Creighton wasted little time in getting its offense going as it had four hits in the first inning, including a two-run double by Jared Wegner.

But the Jays left the bases loaded and UConn responded by scoring a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the inning. Erik Stock added a solo home run in the second inning to make it 3-2, and UConn stayed in front the rest of the way.

Creighton pulled within 4-3 in the seventh on Alan Roden's sacrifice fly, but the Huskies again answered with two in the bottom of the inning.

UConn scored its second run of the inning on a wild pitch. The Huskies drew eight walks from Creighton pitchers as they kept pressure on the Jays.

Roden pulled Creighton within 6-5 with two outs in the ninth when he homered to right. It was Roden's fourth homer this season. But UConn closer Justin Willis struck out the next batter as he picked up his second save of the weekend and 13th this season.

Kyle Hess had a four-hit game and scored twice for the Jays. Starter Dominic Cancellieri took the loss as he allowed three earned runs, four hits and walked five in 3 2.3 innings.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.